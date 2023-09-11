NSW’s Statewide LGBT Safety Summit Replaced With Online Seminar

ACON will be hosting an online NSW LGBTQI Safety Seminar Series in lieu of the originally planned Statewide LGBTQI Safety Summit.

This online Safety Seminar Series, set to take place in early 2024, will be funded by an ad-how grant of $40,000, from the City of Sydney.

‘Online Seminar Series Will Ensure Forum Is Accessible Statewide’

In a statement to Star Observer, ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill explained, “After a process of conversations with key stakeholders including Local Government NSW, assessment of educational needs and objectives, and the need to build greater capacity for Councils and staff to respond, the model was adjusted.

“The online seminar series, rather than a summit, will have greater impact and utility as it will provide more practical application and reach the appropriate council staff, organisations and community members who need to be equipped with the understanding, skills, and techniques to host LGBTQ+ events safely.

“Moreover, following consultations, it was unlikely local councils in regional and rural NSW would be able to gather in person for a summit in Sydney, given councils are busy working with their local communities. An online seminar series will ensure the forum is accessible statewide.”

The online Seminar Series will bring together representatives from City of Sydney and across New South Wales, and LGBTQI community organisations, as well as experts in LGBTQ+ safety, violence, community engagement, and risk management.

The seminars will work to provide strategies, and foster collaboration to counteract threats of intimidation and violence against Queer communities.

Lord Mayor To Host Roundtable Summit

According to the City of Sydney, “given the new direction, the Lord Mayor has agreed to host a targeted roundtable summit which would consider whether legislative and policy changes are needed to deal with hate-motivated attacks and identify practical measures to address them.”

The roundtable summit will take place in late 2023 or early 2024.

Parkhill said, “We believe both forums will be valuable in building Council capacity to respond appropriately, and also in assessing what other things, such as legislative mechanisms, can be used to protect communities.”

Oxford Street Plagued With Increased Anti-LGBTQI Sentiment

Recently, Oxford Street has seen an increase in anti-LGBTQI sentiment, with Queer communities facing both verbal and physical abuse.

In response to this, on June 20, City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore announced plans for an LGBTQI Local Government Safety Summit.

The aim of the Summit was to raise awareness of anti-LGBTQI threats and facilitate collaboration among local government and the community.

Noir Blamed For Increase In Violence

Many in the Community have blamed the uptick in violence on Noir, a recently opened, straight nightclub, that has attracted homophobic patrons to Oxford Street.

In early June, in a conversation with Star Observer, drag performer Kiama Blowhole shared her experiences walking past the club.

“My experience from Noir has been nothing but negative, just from walking by the club on my way to a shift at the bar I work at, I’ve received abuse thrown at me in the form of homophobic hate comments from their patrons waiting in line,” she said.

“I’ve had dozen[s] of friends who have had the same situation happen to them if not worse.”

On Saturday, July 29, just after 3 am, emergency services responded to a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man armed with a machete just outside of Noir Sydney Nightclub.

A 34-year-old man who then tried to aid the younger man was also stabbed during the altercation, as the armed man began to flee the scene.

In response at the time, the NSW Police have encourage anyone who is a victim of crime to report incidents to police.”