—

Pauline Hanson has begun to gather her troops in the lead up to next year’s Federal Election. Hanson recently announced that One Nation will be running for the Tasmanian Senate via newly endorsed party member and serial political hopeful, Steve Mav.

Hanson said she was “pleased to announce Steve Mav as my number one senate lead candidate in Tasmania for the upcoming federal election.”

“We are of the same value, we believe in the same objectives, we have the same passion for Australia,” Hanson added.

It is of little surprise that Mav shares many of the questionable views also held by Hanson’s One Nation Party. Previously, Mav came under fire after he publicly stood in opposition against gender law reform that was before the state’s Upper House at the time.

Anti-Trans Agenda

Mav was criticised for one of his social media posts, with Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Sarah Bolt describing it as “a post [which] depicts the threat of harm against people who are transgender.”

In response, Mav claimed that any request to remove the post was “silencing his political voice”. He went on to further demand that Bolt resign from her position as Anti-Discrimination Commissioner.

Among other things Mav opposes are “greenies”, QR code check-ins, “Covid-19 hysteria”, paedophiles, communists, and “climatards” – which to him is anyone that advocates for net zero emissions by 2050.

Mav is however a supporter of Donald Trump, patriotism, the concept of ‘freedom’ and the death penalty.

One Nation has already inflicted significant damage elsewhere in the country. Last year, Mark Latham introduced the Education Legislation Amendment (Parental Rights) Bill 2020 to NSW State Parliament.

The Bill is aimed at granting parents, not schools, the primary responsibility “for the moral, ethical, political and social development of their children.” It allows parents to object to the teaching of anything related to gender identity and sexuality in schools if it contradicts their values.

‘It’s Just Dirty Politics’

Sadly, if Mav is successful, he would not be the first Tasmanian senator to share an anti-trans agenda. As reported by Star Observer, Tasmanian Senator Claire Chandler has continued her attack on the trans community, with her sights set firmly on breaking down any and all progress made surrounding trans inclusion in sport.

This is not the first time Mav has run as a political hopeful and if his recent electoral conduct is anything to go by, he is willing to play dirty. In July this year, whilst running as a candidate for Hobart Lord Mayor, Mav was filmed removing campaign material from a private letter box before dropping off some of his own.

When confronted, Mav denied any wrongdoing, telling The Mercury: “It’s just dirty politics.”

With May 21, 2022 is the last possible date for the next federal election, Australia will head to the polls in just a matter of months.