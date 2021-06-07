—

Queensland One Nation Senator Malcom Roberts has launched a petition against gender-neutral language, and has sought a return to gendered language in Federal forms.

The petition, to be presented to the Senate by Roberts, asks that the Government restore the use of traditional gendered options such as mother/father, husband/wife, son/daughter and grandmother/grandfather in all government forms or applications.

So far, the petition amassed over 3,900 signatures.

String Of One Nation Attacks On LGBTQI+ Communities

The new petition is the latest in a string of attacks on the LGBTQI+ community carried out by the One Nation Party. It follows from a motion put before the Senate by Roberts on March 16, 2021. The motion was passed by a majority vote of 33 to 31 after gaining support from Coalition senators.

In Robert’s motion, it was noted that “broad scale genuine inclusion cannot be achieved through distortions of biological and relational descriptors” and that “an individual’s right to choose their descriptors and pronouns for personal use must not dehumanise the human race and undermine gender”.

Roberts in March concluded his speech to the Senate by asking “Breast milk or chest milk? Father or non-birthing parent? Mother or gestational parent? My motion has the effect of about preventing this language, and now your proposing use of this language?”

‘We Need More Gender-Inclusive Language’

Roberts, however, is not alone in his launching of a damaging and hateful petitions. As reported by the Star Observer last week, Tasmanian Senator Claire Chandler has also launched a petition against transgender rights and inclusion, which she is currently promoting via advertisements on social media.

Roberts’ ongoing attacks have left a number of politicians and LGBTQI individuals and activists outraged.

Senator Janet Rice, Australian Greens LGBTIQ+ spokesperson told The Star Observer that “It should be surprising to exactly no-one that One Nation is happy to throw trans, gender-diverse and non-binary people under the bus if it means peddling their out-of-step and bigoted views.

“Gender-inclusive language is a vital part of affirming identities and preventing transphobic discrimination. The reality is we need more gender-inclusive language, not less, and so we hope people treat this petition as it should be treated: something to throw in the bin,” added Senator Rice.