Singaporean OnlyFans content creator Titus Low Kaide was charged on December 30 with two counts of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means.

According to The Straits Times, the 22-year-old was also charged at the district court under the Criminal Procedure Code because he allegedly did not comply with a police order to stop accessing his OnlyFans account.

‘Has Struck Fear and Panic in Many Adult Content Creators’

Project X, a not-for-profit that supports sex workers in Singapore, told the Guardian the decision “has struck fear and panic in many adult content creators [in Singapore].” They worry their “livelihoods will be completely upended” and their “personal liberty threatened.”

Low spoke about the charges in a YouTube video he posted on Thursday. He said OnlyFans helped him “make more money” to support himself and “finally stand on his own.”

He hopes what has happened to him will “get people thinking about how inclusive our society is in 2022.

“We only create content for people who are our age and wish to have content they want to see.

“And all this is on the basis of everything is consensual. So we don’t force you to watch our content, we don’t force you to pay, it’s not open for public consumption, and if I don’t impede on your life and your lifestyle, to the person who reported me, why are you impeding in mine?

“Till today, I don’t know who made the report, and I don’t know why. I mean, it’s OnlyFans. I have to create specific content for specific adults. We are both willing like buyer and seller.”

Streaming pornography is legal in Singapore, but it is illegal to download or own for personal use.

Could Face up to Six Months in Jail

He is scheduled to attend court on January 20, and his bail is set at $5000. He could face up to three months in jail and receive a fine.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, he could also face up to six months in jail and be slapped with a $5000 fine.

On Twitter, Low tweeted, “wow @ all the comments. I’m so happy to see so many supporting and caring for me.”

In a second tweet he wrote, “hi everyone! I won’t be posting on my OF for the time-being. ( will update accordingly) however, you still can support on my other platforms.”

Comfy Daddy, a Melbourne-based TikToker and OnlyFans content creator who’s originally from Singapore, tweeted in response to Low being charged: “This is fucked. @tituslow22 was arrested in Singapore simply for being an OnlyFans creator. Shameful that an otherwise modern country would go after a 22yo for something a[s] harmless and private as OF.”

Another OnlyFans content creator in New York, migs.b tweeted, “This is so messed up! @tituslow22 I’m so sorry that you had to go through that experience!! PEOPLE WHO DO SEX WORK FULL TIME ARENT ANY LESS THAN ANYONE!”

