Out American basketball player, Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for over 100 days.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star was arrested in Moscow on February 17. May 28 marks the 100th day of her incarceration in Russia.

On May 29, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) renewed calls for Griner’s release and asked President Biden to step in. They tweeted, “There is so much heartbreak and hurt in our country right now. @POTUS, please use all available resources to get #BrittneyGriner home”

There is so much heartbreak and hurt in our country right now. @POTUS, please use all available resources to get #BrittneyGriner home. We need something to rally around and build upon. Visit https://t.co/Ewtjzam4BW to learn more and take action. #WeAreBG 🧵1/6 pic.twitter.com/vNTO48LJIq — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) May 28, 2022

The Russian Federal Customs Service released a video on March 5, claiming that they had detained Griner after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her checked baggage.

The Russian Federal Customs Service have released this video in which airport security are seen going through the luggage of a passenger identified as Brittney Griner. pic.twitter.com/gHJ8XoMYvF — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) March 5, 2022

According to the Russian Customs Service, drug-sniffing dogs alerted them to the presence of a banned substance and a subsequent search uncovered the vape cartridges.

In March, Griner’s detainment was extended to May 19. Earlier this month it was extended to June 18 by Khimki City Court in Moscow