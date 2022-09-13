It was a big night for HBO’s runway hit The White Lotus at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning nearly all the major categories it was nominated in. 

Sydney-born out gay Australian actor Murray Bartlett took home Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series, while co-star and gay icon Jennifer Coolidge won the best supporting actress in a limited series. 

The series’ out bisexual creator and writer Mike White, won the Emmy Awards for Best Director and Writer in a limited series. 

To My P-Town Family

In his acceptance speech, Bartlett thanked White for “giving me one of the best experiences of my life” and gave a shout out to his mom. 

“I just want to thank my mom all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love. And inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other. So, thank you, Mom,” Bartlett said. 

He also thanked his friends, family and his partner Matt. “Thank you to my family and friends for all your love and support over the years, especially Ahmed, you’re a prince. To my P-Town family, I love you. And to my partner, Matt. Thank you for being my sanctuary.”

Bartlett’s turn as Armond, manager of the White Lotus hotel and recovering drug addict, shocked and delighted audiences, and was a favourite, during the awards season. 

“The moment Murray Bartlett earned that Emmy,” posted Sean Abrams, senior editor at Men’s Health magazine, along with a still of Bartlett’s infamous rimming scene from The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge & The Music

Actress and LGBTQI icon Jennifer Coolidge proved why she is a diva on the Emmy stage, after accepting her Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series award. 

“I had a lavender bath tonight, before the show, and it’s made me swell inside my dress… I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge, a first-time Emmy winner joked. 

She then tried to read the names she had to thank from a crumpled piece of paper, but never made to the end of the list as play off music started in an attempt to get her to end her speech.

Coolidge made a valiant effort to get some more stage time with a few ‘hold ons’. When the music turned to a more upbeat tune, Coolidge got in on the fun with some grooving moves on stage, as the audience broke into applause and laughter.

 

 

Out gay Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy for writing his comedy special Rothaniel

“I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it,” Carmichael, who came out on the show, said while accepting the award.






