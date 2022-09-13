—

It was a big night for HBO’s runway hit The White Lotus at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning nearly all the major categories it was nominated in.

Sydney-born out gay Australian actor Murray Bartlett took home Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series, while co-star and gay icon Jennifer Coolidge won the best supporting actress in a limited series.

To My P-Town Family

In his acceptance speech, Bartlett thanked White for “giving me one of the best experiences of my life” and gave a shout out to his mom.

“I just want to thank my mom all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love. And inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other. So, thank you, Mom,” Bartlett said.

The moment Murray Bartlett earned that Emmy pic.twitter.com/BLCLQ7aTC0 — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) September 13, 2022

Bartlett’s turn as Armond, manager of the White Lotus hotel and recovering drug addict, shocked and delighted audiences, and was a favourite, during the awards season.

“The moment Murray Bartlett earned that Emmy,” posted Sean Abrams, senior editor at Men’s Health magazine, along with a still of Bartlett’s infamous rimming scene from The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge & The Music

Actress and LGBTQI icon Jennifer Coolidge proved why she is a diva on the Emmy stage, after accepting her Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series award.

“I had a lavender bath tonight, before the show, and it’s made me swell inside my dress… I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge, a first-time Emmy winner joked.

Coolidge made a valiant effort to get some more stage time with a few ‘hold ons’. When the music turned to a more upbeat tune, Coolidge got in on the fun with some grooving moves on stage, as the audience broke into applause and laughter.

Out gay Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy for writing his comedy special Rothaniel.

“I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it,” Carmichael, who came out on the show, said while accepting the award.













