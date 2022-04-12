Outgoing Sunrise executive producer, Michael Pell got engaged at his going away party, Saturday afternoon. Pell’s boyfriend, Daniel Burgess-Wise, in a room full of their friends, family, and colleagues asked Pell to marry him.
Burgess-Wise, 29, voice shaking asked Pell, “Will you marry me?
Pell, 36, holding back tears, replied, “’Yes!”
The pair hugged each other as their guest cheered.
Couple Met In 2018
The couple met in 2018 after Burgess-Wise started working on Sunrise. They started dating in 2020.
Pell has been promoted to a new role and is moving to Los Angeles to be Senior Vice President, Entertainment Content, North America.
There Pell will scout out new potential shows and formats for the Seven Network.
Pell has been the executive producer at Sunrise since 2010 when at the age of 26 was he was one of the youngest producers at the network.
Prior to that, Pell was a producer in the network’s news department.
In response to the news of the promotion, Sunrise’s David Koch wished Pell well saying, “Michael has been a major force behind Sunrise’s continued success over many years. His drive, his passion, his flamboyant leadership style has meant it has been an absolute delight to work for him. I’m excited about his new opportunity within the network where, I have no doubt, he will achieve similar success.”
