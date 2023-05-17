Oxford Hotel Responds To Late Night Drink Surcharge

Sydney’s Oxford Hotel has come under fire after it was discovered that the bar charges a “late night surcharge” on drinks after 10 pm.

The accusation appeared on the Sydney Reddit thread earlier this week.

Late-Night Drink Surcharge

According to the Reddit post, a customer of the Oxford Hotel said that they were charged 30 percent more for a jug of beer they ordered after 10pm.

“I bought a jug of Newtowner at 9:18pm for $24.36 and when it was my round next at 10:37pm the price charged was $33.50,” the Redditor wrote.

The customer said that they didnt look at the price when they paid but noticed the differences in price after seeing their Apple Pay notifications.

Advertisements

After asking a staff member, they were told that it was a “late-night surcharge after 10pm.”

“I’ve never heard of a late-night surcharge before and it’s a 30% increase! Not exactly a small increase,” the Redditor expressed.

The Oxford Hotel Responds

On Wednesday, May 17, the Oxford Hotel responded to the criticism in a post to social media, confirming that prices do “increase in line with increased operating expenses.”

They explained the reason for the price increase saying, “These expenses are made up of DJS, drag performers, sound and lighting technicians, security personnel, and late night and penalty rates paid to staff. We provide free entertainment six days per week. Offering these services and entertainment would not be possible without price increases.”

The Oxford Hotel also addressed the 30 percent price increase, which they explained was an error on their part.

“We acknowledge this was an error. The increase was supposed to have been 8%,” they said.

“The error has been rectified and we are grateful to the customer for bringing this to our attention – we are reducing the price of beer this weekend as a result.”