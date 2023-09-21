Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Design Causes Uproar For Looking Like…

The proposed design for an AIDS memorial sculpture in Palm Springs, California, is causing an uproar.

The memorial, set to be located in Downtown Park, is being constructed to honour those who have lost their lives to AIDS.

Meant To Represent Connection, Reflection, and Hope

The design is meant to represent the diverse community affected by AIDS, as well as connection, reflection, and hope.

According to the artist, Phillip K. Smith III, “The circular, torus shape inspires a connected, round, corner-less form that provides space for the community and the individual across its surface.

Smooth continued, “The opening at the centre is at eye level and allows a view through – a connection, a sense of hope, a view beyond what is directly in front of you.”

‘A Graphic Depiction Of The Backside Of A Human Being’

However, standing 2.74 meters, with concentric carved circles leading to a hole in the centre, the limestone sculpture also resembles an anus.

In an interview with News Channel 3, Palm Springs resident Gene Brake said, “The backside of the proposed memorial looks like a graphic depiction of the backside of a human being.”

“I can just visualize the whole slew of potential social media posts, making fun of something that is so important to our community.”

Another resident, Clay Sales, pointed out that, “It’s become a laughingstock. Because it looks like what it looks like, it’s become a joke. And that’s the last thing we want.”

Revised Design After Community Feedback

In order to rectify the situation, the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force has said they will open the process up to community feedback and revise the design.

In a letter sent to residents by the task force, and obtained by News Channel 3, they write, “Great design happens through listening, adapting, and realigning.”

They continued, “Please know that we’ve heard the concerns of the Facebook group and others and a revised design is in process. We look forward to sharing the next iteration with the community later this year.”