2020 has not been the best of years and we are looking to see the rear end of it. One person this would be great for is Ellen DeGeneres. The embattled talkshow host was engulfed in controversy this year after staff from The Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged mistreatment and some guests claimed to have been insulted when they appeared on the show.

However, not all people have caught wind of this decline in the cool status for Ellen and those surrounding her. A pair of parents who appear to be unaware of what is happening with Ellen and how people are viewing or feeling about her, gave their daughter a gift that has seen the LGBTQI members of the Twitter community weighing in.

The Christmas Gift

Some people – maybe not the LGBTQIA+ community, see her as a staple in this community as she came out on television, donated to LGBTQIA+ foundation ‘The Trevor Project’ and received a Presidential Medal of Freedom for being a “passionate advocate for equality and fairness.”

It seems that a person that feels that way particularly is a person who goes by the name Sophie on Twitter, who is a woman who loves women, with some faux pas parents who gifted her an Ellen merchandise pack.

Sophie posted an image of the gift which was captioned with “ WHAT THE F**K??? MY PARENTS GOT ME ELLEN MERCH BC IM A LESBIAN?????”

Responses varied from laughing-crying emojis, “OMG” and some other passive aggressive comments from followers stating ironically how funny it was to get “swag” from the most hated talk show of 2020, because Sophie’s parents saw Ellen as an LGBTQIA+ celebrity who is the face of the community.

Some people even found themselves responding with a shudder to the cringeworthy socks in the pack as they have ‘kindness’ on them, which seems a bit ironic given the events from this year with reports of her treating staff in cruel and unusual ways.

One follower wrote ““I feel like the ‘be kind’ socks are laughing at me and they also look homophobic.”

Others took it upon themselves to be creative with replies, using screenshots or GIFs of Ellen’s known interview with Dakota Johnson, which was very cringeworthy and confronting for the host, and which recognised the ‘eeeek’ element of the gift.

Ellen Responds

This Christmas gift was quite amplified on Twitter , and it was only a matter of time before Ellen, who is very active online, saw this post. Ellen took it upon herself to reach out to Sophie and wish her a ‘Merry Christmas’.

Not everyone sees Ellen in the same negative light. Many replied on Ellen’s post asking Sophie to take it easy on the TV host and to be thankful for the present and for her parents support of her LGBTQIA+ identity, because it seems apparent that you should be given a gift for your identity.

“I think it’s kinda nice? Obviously they aren’t judging,” wrote another. “IDK, maybe I wish my family had the same outlook. I wouldn’t be offended. I’d be like…thanks.”

As unaware as these parent’s may have been unaware of everything happening with Ellen, but maybe next year they might get her a gift card, so she can buy her own gift.

Since the original post and later Ellen’s response went viral, Sophie’s twitter account has become private. This could be due to the overwhelming level of support, or it could be the other side of the coin, with some trolling that took place – just like anything that gets posted on social media.