“Trans Rights Are Human Rights”: Paul Mescal Issues Public Statement Supporting Trans Rights

Normal People and All Of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal has issued his first public statement in support of trans rights, ahead of the return of London Trans+ Pride (LT+P) in July, with organisers highlighting messages of solidarity from public figures and community leaders.

The statement was released on Wednesday 3 June alongside details of the 2026 LT+P march, which will take place on Saturday 25 July in central London under the theme “Our Future, Our Fight”. The annual protest and demonstration is expected to bring together thousands of people advocating for trans and non-binary rights, visibility and healthcare, as well as broader LGBTQIA+ equality.

“I’m incredibly proud to stand in support of my trans friends and the wider trans community. Given the political climate at the moment it feels more and more pressing that we make our voices heard. This is a moment for respect, safety and recognition. Trans rights are human rights,” said Mescal,

The actor’s comments were published alongside statements from other public figures supporting the event, including musicians, actors and activists. Organisers said the 2026 march follows last year’s turnout of more than 100,000 people, which was described as the largest trans pride event in history.

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Recently a report from Amnesty International UK has shown that anti-trans organisations are exerting growing influence over British politics and media, warning that negative coverage of trans issues has become disproportionate to the size of the community being discussed.

Mescal’s reference to the “political climate at the moment” follows recent policy developments affecting trans communities, including changes to definitions of sex in legal contexts which redefined “biological sex” in a way that allows the exclusion of trans women from single-sex services.

The LT+P 2026 theme, “Our Future, Our Fight”, was confirmed by organisers as part of a wider call for allies to attend the march. LT+P founding members and organisers have encouraged participation from “friends, family, colleagues, and anyone who believes in dignity and equality”.

Other public figures including Mel B, Zoë Garbett, Jessie Ware, Jameela Jamil, Jeremy Corbyn and Munroe Bergdorf also issued statements of support for the upcoming march.

“London Trans+ Pride is a moment to show up loud and proud – because every single person deserves to live freely and be exactly who they are in a world that accepts and embraces every culture, every class, every race and every one. I stand with the trans community today and every day,” said Mel B.