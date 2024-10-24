Paul Mescal Reveals Kiss With Pedro Pascal Nearly Made It Into Gladiator II

Fans are buzzing after a recent Entertainment Weekly cover interview featuring the heartthrob stars of Gladiator II, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. Mescal shared an unexpected story about filming an improvised kiss between their characters, Lucius (played by Mescal) and General Marcus Acacius (played by Pascal), who are rivals.

As anticipation builds and every girl, gay and they lines up for the highly awaited Gladiator sequel, the film’s press tour is already sparking excitement. Gladiator II, inspired by it’s predecessor, is a tale of bloody vengeance and human survival and features a lot of hot, sweaty and possibly shirtless Roman gladiators.

Paul Mescal on the ‘improvised kiss’

Mescal, who couldn’t be anything less charming, recalled an improvised kiss during a fight scene rehearsal with Pascal.

“There was a moment when we were rehearsing my fight scene with Pedro, and I had an idea towards the end of the scene to kiss Pedro on the forehead,” Mescal shared.

“I did it in one of the takes, and then we’re getting the radio messages back to Ridley [Scott]. I asked him, ‘Ridley, Kiss on the forehead, did you like it? Yay or nay?’ There was radio silence for a second.

His radio crackles back, and [Ridley] goes, ‘I’m afraid I did.'”

Although the kiss didn’t make the final cut, Mescal laughs fondly at the memory, calling Ridley Scott “one of the funniest men I’ve ever come across.” Less funny and more of true Greek tragedy to not show us the kiss, if you ask me.

Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal’s charming and ‘goofy’ dynamic

The chemistry between Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal is undeniable, with both stars completely engaged while listening to each other during their Entertainment Weekly cover story. Their photoshoot was equally playful, as the two “couldn’t stop goofing around”. They spent the day “doing trust falls, dancing to Pascal’s playlist, and even having staring contests with the statues around them”.

Their bond seems to have formed quickly, with Mescal ‘switching from playful to sentimental at one point’ and patting Pascal’s arm, letting him know, “I’ve missed you. It’s so good to see you.” The warmth between them is clear, adding even more excitement for fans eager to see the Greek statuesque mens’ on-screen dynamic.

Gladiator II, which will attempt to blow its predecessor out of the water with the likes of sharks, rhinos in the colosseum and the hottest possible cast, releases in theatres on 22nd November.