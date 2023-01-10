—

Last week, in an interview on Fox News, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was asked by host Bret Baier about bringing his husband on an official diplomatic trip in April.

‘Quite A Spin To Put On It’

“You also brought your husband Chasten on a military aircraft to attend this sporting event in the Netherlands,” Baer asked.

Buttigieg interjected saying, “Well, that’s quite a spin to put on it.”

Baer went on to ask if Buttigieg reimbursed the cost.

“I led a presidential delegation to support American Wounded Warriors – injured service members, the Invictus Games, as has been tradition for many years. I led the American delegation. It was one of the great honors of my time in this job.

“And the diplomatic protocol on a presidential delegation is that the Principle is often accompanied by their spouse. It was a great trip. It was incredible.”

Buttigieg went on to say, “Here’s what I want you to understand. Before me, it was the Secretary of the Army under President Trump, who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as First Lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs Obama did the same thing.

“And I guess the question on my mind is, if no one’s raising questions about why Secretary Esper and his wife led that delegate, as well they should have, then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband.”

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry in 2014. It is a multi-sport competition for soldiers and veterans who have been wounded or injured.

A Regular Focus Of Fox News

This is not the first time Buttigieg has been a target of Fox News.

In November, Right-wing Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson accused Buttigieg of lying about being gay after the transportation secretary pointed to the political rhetoric directed at the LGBTQI community for the shooting at Club Q in Colorado.

During the rant, Carlson said, “And the funny, ironic thing is, until just a few years ago, Buttigieg wouldn’t even admit that he was gay. He hid that and then lied about it for reasons he has never been asked to explain. Why not?

“Now he’s happy to use his sexual orientation as a cudgel to bash you repeatedly in the face into submission.”