—

Australian actress Rebel Wilson is reportedly set to marry her girlfriend of seven months, Ramona Agruma.

First reported by Page Six, the Pitch Perfect star and her partner were excitedly sharing the good news at a Halloween event recently with other partygoers.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” an insider told Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

It’s not clear who was the one to pop the question, but according to Page Six, the proposal happened “a couple of weeks ago.”

Advertisement

Friend Played Matchmaker

Back in June a close friend of Wilson, Hugh Sheridan revealed that he played cupid in matching the couple with each other.

“I’m a bit of a matchmaker in my spare time, I like to set people up and I’ve got a very good success rate. A few marriages in there,” he said.

Advertisement

“But then I just had this thought that maybe I’m looking in the wrong spot. I think a woman who’s that successful needs a very strong man … But a woman with a woman who’s successful, maybe they’d just lift each other up,” Sheridan explained as reported by news.com.

“Then I thought of Ramona straight away.”