Got plans afoot for a big event or activation during February/March 2023? Here’s your chance to get support to make it happen.

We’re now inviting proposals from artists, producers, companies, promoters and presenters who seek investment into their Sydney WorldPride Festival creative projects.

Sydney WorldPride will include compelling, bold and adventurous ideas that reflect the diversity of the LGBTIQ+ community and encourage participation in LGBTIQ+ arts and cultural events. We aim to ensure that all LGBTIQ+ communities are included and cherished, and that each event is an accessible as possible.

We are excited to receive proposals for new creative projects that have not been experienced in Sydney before!

We’re also thrilled to be hearing from many LGBTIQ+ sporting organisations aligning their plans with the Sydney WorldPride Festival. We’re very keen to welcome your ideas for events, and collaborate on our 2023 calendar dates.

Visit our website to pitch your Creative Project and add your Sports Events to the Sydney WorldPride 2023 festival: SydneyWorldPride.com/get-involved

Photo credit: Sarah Ward, F*ck Fabulous. Photographer Alexis Deslaurniers-Lea.

A Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Arts Centre Melbourne Commission