Police were reportedly called to a party at Project host Hamish Macdonald’s Sydney house on Saturday, following a noise complaint.

According to the Daily Mail and neighbours, Macdonald threw the all-night shindig to celebrate his marriage to long-time partner, Jacob Fitzroy.

Celebrating for Eight Hours

Another neighbour, according to Daily Mail said that based on what they could hear, it sounded like a wedding reception. The neighbour said, “I could hear the speeches but not word for word. The music was blaring like it was on in my own house. Every single room.”

The loud music continued until just before midnight and just after police issued the noise complaint.

Wedding Speculation Goes Back Months

Speculation began back in December 2021, when Macdonald was seen wearing a ring on the wedding ring finger during the December 5 episode of The Project.

The couple shared a kiss in a photo booth inside the venue and later posted the photo on social media. Fitzroy is a strategic advisor in Jacobs’ Climate Resilience.

Macdonald spoke of his relationship with Fitzroy on the Project saying, “He’s my best friend and I just feel tremendously lucky to share our lives together. He’s… I got a bit emotional. He’s really the best person I know. He makes life pretty fun. I didn’t know such happiness was possible.”