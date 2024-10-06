PrideFEST WA Is Set For Huge Celebrations This November

Western Australia is set to celebrate their annual Pride celebrations this November as they launch their Pridefest events.

The month long PrideFEST follows on from recent pride celebrations across the country including the recent Brisbane Pride and Cairns Pride celebrations.

WA Pridefest kicks off on at the start of November with an amazing line up of events with something on nearly every day of the month.

A Massive celebration at PrideFEST 2024

Pride WA are ready to kick start their 2024 PrideFEST celebrations offering a diverse range of events for everyone.

“Western Australia, it’s our home. It’s the home of a vibrant, diverse and unique LGBTQIA+ community that PrideFEST celebrates. It’s also a place that we all must work hard, and fight, to keep safe for all of us” they said.

“We are proud to be LGBTQIA+, and proud to be Western Australian. We encourage everyone in the Western Australian community to be part of PrideFEST 2024 – to come and celebrate, together.”

Headlining the entertainment at the PrideFEST LIVE event on November is a stellar lineup of talent including PNAU, Vera Blue, Cub Sport and Eurovision star Montaigne.

They will headline a fabulous night of live entertainment at the PrideFEST Gardens on Friday November 22.

Prior to this where will also be an opening concert at the PrideFEST Gardens on November 15.

Other events include Fair Day on November 17, the PrideFEST party on November 23 and the closing party on Sunday November 24.

Across the rest of the month other events include Trivia Nights, Bingo Nights, cabaret, comedy, a pride walk and even a swimming carnival and much much more.

The full lineup of events is available at pridewa.com.au

Holden Sheppard celebrates the release of Spinning Around

As part of the months celebrations Freemantle will also host their very first Freo Pridefest event.

“Come down to Walyalup Koort on Saturday November 2nd from 1pm and get ready for an afternoon filled with stallholders, live music, drag performances, art activities and so much more” the event reads.

Western Australian author Holden Sheppard has announced he will be part of a special event on the day to celebrate the launch the upcoming book he has contributed to.

Sheppard joins 23 other Australian authors in this collection of short stories, each inspired by a Kylie Minogue song in the anthology, Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist.

Holden announced on social media this week “I’ll be in-conversation at Fremantle Library on Saturday 2 November 2pm – 3:30pm, interviewed by emerging writer Angela Aris about my short story in this Kylie collection and my other works more broadly, as part of Freo Pride Festival!”