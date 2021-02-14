—

Every time we think we’ve plumbed the depths of depravity when it comes to the sickening bile being spewed by the “very special” folks over at QAnon, DING! The elevator doors open to the next basement level of seemingly unending batshit freakin’ crazy and the conspiracy theories that go with it. The latest one warning us that children vaccinated against COVID-19 will grow up to be gay or transgender!

BBC reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh shared screenshots on Twitter last week of two Telegram channels with over 200,000 followers between them which “have endorsed the baseless conspiracy theory that vaccinating children increases the probability of them identifying as homosexual or transgender at a later stage”

The screenshots, which don’t identify the authors of the meandering and extremely problematic rants feature the following memorable quotes and also exposes the kind of ideas being thrown around on these forums, with little hope for push back in such undiluted echo chambers.

“Let’s assume [being LGBT+ is] genetic for a minute. Since homosexuals by and large don’t procreate their own children, their own genetics typically are not passed forward.”

“Since that is against the continuation of life, then homosexuality can’t be a dominant gene, it must be recessive.”

“I have many homosexual friends that have said they have known they were different SINCE THEY WERE LITTLE KIDS. When is your earliest memory? Four years old? You’ve already received 50 vaccines by then in 2020.”

Aaah, there’s no such thing as a ‘gay gene’, therefore there’s nothing to activate! Or are they saying that homosexuality is like, BAKED IN to the vaccine?

Who can say? Does that mean that I’m going to be even more gay once I get my vaccine? Yippee! I always felt like I could use a dash more homosexual!

This latest conspiracy theory seems to be a variation of the theme that Iranian cleric Ayatollah Abbas Tabrizian was recently telling his almost 210,000 followers on Telegram to not associate with people who had got the vaccine because they have “become homosexuals”.

Add this to the ever growing list of utter garbage that these people continue to promote and believe, despite the equally growing list of evidence that none of their conspiracy theories are panning out, including their next ‘save the date’ – March 4, when they believe that Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President of the United States, because that’s the day the USA apparently, though obviously secretly, became a corporation in 1871!

Yep. Wow.