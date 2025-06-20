Qtopia To Host Landmark Evening Unveiling Permanent Tribute To the 78ers

Qtopia Sydney is set to honour the trailblazing 78ers with a powerful night of remembrance and resistance, unveiling a permanent tribute on Tuesday 24 June to mark the 47th anniversary of the first Sydney Mardi Gras.

Presented in collaboration with the First Mardi Gras 78ers and part of Pride Fest 2025, the commemorative evening will take place at Qtopia’s main building—housed in the former Darlinghurst Police Station, the very site where many 78ers were arrested and held during the now-historic 1978 protest that sparked Australia’s LGBTQIA+ rights movement.

A newly commissioned photograph and the premiere of a short documentary by emerging Sydney artist Ben Brewer will form the centrepiece of a new permanent exhibition dedicated to the 78ers.

Brewer, the youngest artist featured in Qtopia’s exhibitions to date, captures the legacy and enduring spirit of the original marchers.

“This is a strong punctuation mark in the journey of the brave 78ers,” said Greg Fisher, CEO of Qtopia Sydney. “The photograph to be unveiled is one of defiance; it shows the 78ers standing on the rainbow flag surrounding the building where they were once imprisoned and humiliated. That same site now houses the world’s largest centre for Queer history and culture, amplifying Queer stories for all.

“The accompanying documentary captures their voices and stories nearly 50 years on. This exhibition is a living record of their fight and tells the world that the hard-won freedoms and progress in Queer equality are never to be unwound.” Fisher added.

The tribute arrives at a time when LGBTQIA+ rights are increasingly under threat globally.

In the US, gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth has been banned in more than 20 states and funding for LGBTQ youth suicide prevention has been slashed, and the Trump administration has refused to acknowledge Pride Month. Meanwhile in the UK, recent court rulings have rolled back key legal recognitions for transgender people, further fuelling a polarised and hostile climate.

While Australia faces its own challenges, Qtopia continues to act as a cultural beacon—preserving queer history, fostering education through storytelling, and creating inclusive spaces that celebrate and protect LGBTQIA+ voices.

Former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, who in 2018 issued a formal apology to the 78ers on behalf of the NSW Police Force and features in the exhibition, has been invited to speak on the night.

The event is one of many featured during Pride Fest 2025—a month-long celebration of queer creativity, culture and community hosted by Qtopia Sydney throughout June.

The tribute will be held at Qtopia Sydney on Tuesday 24 June from 6.00PM. General admission is $35 and includes a complimentary cocktail. You can find tickets and more information here.