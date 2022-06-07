—

The highlight of the Blue Mountains social calendar is back on after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The hum around the hill is starting to build at the prospect of a good old local boogie and the possibility of self-inflicted pain on Monday morning.

Blackheath Disco

Heading a few towns up and over, it’s the retro fun of the Blackheath Disco on Saturday Night (June 11) at the Blackheath Community Centre. Fondly referred to by LGBTQI locals as the Blue Light Disco, it brings back all those memories of the school dance, just with more alcohol and wide-eyed excitement at the prospect of dancing in such close quarters!

Speaking of dancing, this night is always great to strut your stuff on the dance floor, with the kind of tunes playing where you can just throw your head back and sing along and don’t we all just need that right now! Popular Blue Mountains DJ, Dj sh0rty, also known as Mat Murray, is in charge of the decks for the weekend, and he’s known around the place as being someone who can get rooms pumping!

Three Sisters Queen’s Birthday Long Weekend Costume Ball

Saving the fanciest for last, the annual Three Sisters Queen’s Birthday Long Weekend Costume Ball is returning on a Sunday night (June 12), heading back to the Fairmont Resort in Leura in an explosion of bling and ball gowns with the theme “Platinum and Ruby”, in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Ruby anniversary of the Costume Ball itself.

The evening’s hostess with the mostest will be Frock Hudson, who describes himself as “fabulous, furry and a whole heap of fun” and is sure to delight everyone with his hosting antics, especially during the famous parades – a chance for all to show off their creations for the evening, with the competition for best-decorated table sure to be a cut-throat affair!