The Queensland police on Friday said that they had recovered a submerged vehicle believed to belong to Amy Schulkins near the Spinnaker Sound Boat Ramp at Sandstone Point in Moreton Bay. Schulkins was reported missing by her wife Rebecca Schulkins on December 30, 2020.

Thirty-six year old Schulkins’ disappearance after she left their John Street residence in Caboolture, north of Brisbane had sparked off an extensive search, by family and friends.

The ABC reported that human remains had been found in the submerged vehicle and the family was awaiting a post mortem to formally identify the remains. The police in a statement said that “further forensic examinations of the vehicle are ongoing.”

Former Queensland police detective Jason Gouge, confirmed that yet unidentified human remains were found while recovering the vehicle.

Speaking with the ABC, Schulkins’ mother, Lee, said that after the family had recently bought a boat to start searching the boat ramps. She added was relieved it was the police who found the vehicle and not Amy’s father Allen.

A Number of Reported Sightings

Police had previously released footage showing Schulkins driving a white Nissan Patrol along Lower King Street in Caboolture shortly before midnight on the night of her disappearance.

There were a a number of reported sightings following Schulkins’ disappearance. An extensive search of areas where Schulkins, her wife and children would regularly go camping yielded no leads, and further air and land searches were similarly unsuccessful. Police and search parties then widened the scope to include boat ramps and water searches around the Caboolture and Moreton Bay areas.

At a press conference on February 11, Schulkins’ wife Rebecca broke down saying, “Amy, we love you and miss you very much. We just want to know you’re safe. I just need to know that you’re safe, baby. I wonder at night if you’re cold, if you’re hungry. I love you so much. It’s just you and me, always.”

Last month, a billboard picturing Schulkins and her missing 4WD had come up along Morayfield Road in Caboolture.

The search had continued with the help of the public for 233 days. An official Facebook page set up in the search for Amy had amassed over 30 000 followers over the last eight months. Rebecca had thanked the community for their tireless efforts in searching for her wife adding that “were hoping for a different outcome.”

