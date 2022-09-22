—

For the second year running, Queensland Police Force officers will not march in uniform in Brisbane Pride. In a joint statement, issued with Brisbane Pride, the police have committed to issuing an apology to the LGBTQI community in early 2023.

The joint statement was issued days before Brisbane Pride, which is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2022.

The statement said that the delay in finalising the apology was the reason for asking police not to march in uniform in the Pride parade.

Committed To Finalising The Apology

Police commissioner Katarina Carroll, who is leading the preparations for a formal apology, said she was committed to delivering it in consultation with community members, including serving LGBTQI police officers.

The Queensland Police Force had in 2015 lifted a 25-year-old ban on its officers marching in uniform in the Brisbane Pride Festival. Six years later, in August 2021, Brisbane Pride organisers asked Queensland police not to march in that year’s Parade in uniform.

This followed surfacing of allegations that many current and former Queensland Police officers were part of a private Facebook group, that was littered with homophobic, racist and sexist posts. The allegations had led to an investigation by the Ethical Standards Command of Queensland Police

Concerned About Increasing Homophobia

Brisbane Pride President Bec Johnson had then told Star Observer that it was “concerned” about the increasing homophobia and that the police had not addressed the issue.

The joint statement said that the decision last year “was done as a way to begin a conversation that would ultimately bring all community together to discuss meaningful and sustainable change, and to find ways to actively work together towards that change.”

“Those conversations have continued over the past 12 months. Both organisations agree that a formal apology by the police is one of the steps that is needed for us to move forward for a positive future together, and we are moving close to that milestone,” the statement added.

Brisbane Pride Fair Day and Rally is scheduled to be held on September 24, 2022. For tickets, click here.












