The organisers of the 24 hour living room dance party need your support. Image: House of Mince via Facebook

As Sydney’s nightlife continues to take tumbles over the current COVID-19 pandemic, queer nightlife is feeling the heat harder than most.

Amid a nationwide closure of all non-essential services to hinder the spread of coronavirus, performers, venues and event managers are feeling more uncertain about their financial future.

However, some queer nightlife businesses are using ingenuity to help keep multiple heads above economic water.

Queer electronic-dance event, House of Mince will be having a 24 hour “Mince in your living room” party which will use live streaming to bring 24 hours of Sydney’s best DJs onto your small screens!

The event starts at 10 pm Saturday March 28 and will go till 10pm on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the event with donations being used to support those within the queer nightlife scene who have been left without work or adequate financial support from the Federal Government.

“We urgently call on those passionate about nightlife with steady incomes or who are financially secure to join us in supporting those in need,” event organiser Peter Shopovski wrote on the page.

“Everyone who donates will be rewarded with VIP tickets to a future Mince event that we will be throwing ‘specially for you all.”

As the nationwide lockdown of pubs, clubs, churches and restaurants takes effect, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the introduction of the newly renamed ‘Jobseeker’ allowance to support the millions of Australians who have just become unemployed.

However, newly out-of-work Australians hoping to receive the Jobseeker allowance were forced to form long queues outside Centrelink offices across the country as surging demand outweighed Centrelink’s processing capacity.