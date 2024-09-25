Cabaret Club Opened In Kings Cross By House Of Mince And Maurice Terzini

Queer party collective House of Mince are set to resurrect Maurice Terzini’s Cabaret Club in Kings Cross at Mirage KX on Bayswater Road, the former home of Gourmet Life.

Set to be a temporary residency, House of Mince is looking to bring back the extensive night out with dinner, drinks and a show all rolled into one which also creates a nostalgic sense of the Cross’ glory days.

Peter Shopovski of House of Mince says that though the collective and Maurice didn’t choose the location, the legacy of the area was an important factor in Mirage KX’s creation.

“Kings Cross has always had that vibrant, iconic energy, and we wanted to tap into that,” Peter says. “We also liked the history of the space – it’s been a landmark strip club, and it carries this slightly notorious, decadent vibe, which fits perfectly with what we’re trying to create.”

It’s not the first time that Maurice Terzini, most known as the restaurateur behind Bondi Icebergs, and House of Mince have collaborated, and that shared experience promises to provide something more than just a night out.

Peter explains: “With Mirage KX, you can expect a blend of leading-edge entertainment, as well as exceptional food and drinks, all set within an immersive atmosphere. [Maurice and I] are both all about pushing boundaries, so people can expect that same level of creativity and attention to detail.”

Mirage KX’s temporary residence ties into a wave of new cabaret popping up across Sydney, which Peter thinks is because “people are craving experiences that go beyond the usual night out. Cabaret offers a mix of entertainment and atmosphere that feels immersive and a little more intimate.

“There’s something nostalgic about it, but at the same time, it’s being reinvented for a modern audience,” he continues. “People want a full experience—dining, drinks, and a show all in one place. It’s a return to that classic idea of going out for the whole night, rather than just for dinner or drinks.”

Though meant to be a pop-up, Peter says that if Mirage KX resonates with people that House of Mince may be open to a more permanent fixture. “We’ve always thrived on the energy of being a pop-up – it’s part of what makes it special,” he says.

“That said, we’re always open to evolving. If the right opportunity came up, who knows? But for now, we love the thrill of one-off parties that keep people on their toes.”

So while Mirage KX is only a temporary residency, make sure you don’t miss out! Located at 36-38 Bayswater Rd, Potts Point, the Venus Lounge is currently open from 5pm-12am Wednesday-Saturday with the Chelsea Room and Gold Room coming soon.

Find more info at the venue’s Instagram page.