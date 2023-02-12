—

The creator of the popular Queer Chameleon is bringing a new heartwarming and very colourful collection of comics that highlight the LGBTQ+ life, just in time for Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The premise of Queer Chameleon and Friends is to help show the world that all experiences are different and valid, along with accepting and express our identities.

The book features a series of comics that takes on both the stereotypical questions or hate the LGBTQ+ faces and the trials one goes through when choosing to come out or not.

Need For More Visibility

The British-Australian writer spoke with the Star Observer about her book and how the rise of books “being banned every week, there is always a need for more perspectives and visibility!”

“Publishers backing this kind of work, and supporting these kinds of authors have huge power in sending a message to those trying to silence us,” she said.

What started as a Covid-19 lockdown coping mechanism soon bloomed into a social media sensation with a massive following across both TikTok and Instagram. Something that Wilson says couldn’t have happened without community support.

“The community who continue to inspire the work and support the character so loyally! Without their enthusiasm I doubt it would have caught the attention of a publisher,” she told the Star Observer.

“Here’s a passionate audience who want to support the person behind the work, but also see more of the character!”

“Both of the platforms come with their own challenges (algorithms!), but have helped me reach a mind-boggling number of people.”

Having come out as bisexual to her parents at 21 years old, Wilson hopes that this book resonates with others and hopes “it can be part of the beginning of discovery and exploration.”

“I hope it might broaden people’s perspectives, help give some comfort, and show that there are so many other people around the world with the same questions on the same journey,” she said.

Queer Chameleon and Friends is set to be released on 14th February 2023.