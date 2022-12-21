Queer comedian Julio Torres’s new comedy series, Little Films, has been greenlit for production.

Consisting of six episodes, the new series will follow Torres as he “tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City.”

‘Fantastical Stories Shot Entirely On Stages’

Set to begin production in February, Torres, 35, will direct, produce, and star in the series.

In an interview with Variety, Torres said, “We here at Julio™️ are so excited to be joined by many friends in weaving these fantastical stories shot entirely on stages.” 

Little Films was part of the deal Torres entered into with HBO and HBO Max announced in February 2022. 

 

Another project that was also part of that deal, but is yet to be greenlit, is called Lucky.

Lucky “follows a trans, non-binary, dog-obsessed misfit who joins forces with fellow queers in the world of Brooklyn’s gig economy.”

Torres wrote for sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live from 2016 to 2019. While there he wrote many sketches with cast member Bowen Yang. 

One of the more notable was the Sara Lee sketch starring Harry Styles.  Other sketches written by Torres include, ‘Papyrus’ and ‘Wells for Boys’. 

In 2019, Torres, alongside Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, co-created and starred in the Spanish-language horror comedy series Los Espookys on HBO.

In December, after two seasons, Los Espookys was cancelled. 

