Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness on Thursday announced that he had got married to his “best friend” Mark Peacock.

Van Ness casually slipped in the news of the marriage in his 2020 wrap on Instagram in a post about the things he was thankful for in the year gone by. “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” Van Ness said. The marriage took place after his tour of Australia and New Zealand early last year, which had included an appearance at the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

When the news broke out in the media, Van Ness confirmed it on Twitter, revealing more details about the “COVID-Safe” wedding, which was strictly a family affair.

Summer Wedding

Surprise 💁🏻❤️ we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year! 💗 https://t.co/b4PZr8oBqI — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 31, 2020

His Queer Eye colleagues, who knew about the wedding, probably heaved a sigh of relief that they did not have to keep the summer wedding a secret anymore.

“Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you. One of the most beautiful couples in the world,” Karamo Brown commented on the post.

“That was a hard secret to keep!!” responded Bobby Berk. “Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage,” said Tan France.

Thirty-three year old openly gay Van Ness, identifies as non-binary and his preferred pronouns are he/him, though he said he is absolutely fine with she/her or they/them. He has spoken about being bullied, receiving death threats because of his sexuality and of dealing with being sexually abused as a young boy. Van Ness has also spoken about finding out he was HIV positive in 2012.

Who is Mark Peacock?

Not much is known about Van Ness’ husband, London-born Peacock. His Twitter bio mentions that he used to work with Men’s Health UK and had been on the cover of the magazine in 2014.

His latest Instagram post spoke about his marriage to Van Ness. “(In 2020) I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learnt to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love Jonathan Van Ness and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats.”

Wish the awesome couple a Happy Married life!!!