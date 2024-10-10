Queer Fans Left Heartbroken As Netflix Cancels ‘Kaos’ After One Season

Arts & Entertainment News Screen
Naomi Lawrence
October 10, 2024
Queer Fans Left Heartbroken As Netflix Cancels ‘Kaos’ After One Season
Image: Image: Netflix

Netflix has cancelled KAOS, a dark comedy series based on Greek mythology, only a little over a month after its release, despite garnering over 14 million views in total and acclaim from fans.

The series follows the reimagined lives of Greek Gods in the present, where they fight for power and face family issues, as well as a fresh take on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. For those unfamiliar with the show, think Succession meets Greek mythology. 

The series boasted a star studded cast with the likes of Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Cliff Curtis, Billie Piper, David Thewlis and many more.

Kaos praised for trans visibility and queer romance 

The show was praised by fans for its take on Caneus’, played by Misia Butler, queer love story, stellar performances and nuanced exploration of political themes and gender.

Despite spending four weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 charts and amassing 3.4 million views upon the second week of release, according to Forbes, the streamer giant will not renew the series for a new season for reasons yet to be stated.

Non-binary creator of the show, Charlie Covell (End of The F****** World), previously mentioned Netflix for their support of the show and had high hopes for his initial three series according to Cosmopolitan UK. Yet now, fans are left unsatisfied with a nail-biting cliffhanger end and many unresolved storylines.

Eurydice actor Aurora Perrineau announces cancellation

Fans initially found out about the series’ cancellation from Aurora Perrineau, who plays Eurydice, in a recent instagram post lamenting her time on the show.

 “Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.

When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all — every flaw, everything,” Perrinau began her heartfelt post.

Perrinau heavily praised Covell along with all of the cast and crew, stating “ — as if Charlie wasn’t enough. Then I learned of our directors, Georgi and Runyararo. It continued with our incredible cast. Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, our production team, and our entire crew”.

“I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged, and absolutely tragic — something entirely human” ended Perrinau.

Fans & queer community heartbroken over Kaos cancellation

Fans of the show were left upset and in disbelief, and vocalised their outrage on X, noting this is one in a long line of Netflix’s recurring pattern of axing shows, particularly queer shows (Warrior Nun, Dead Boy Detectives etc.), after one or two seasons, allowing no room for the show to find its place or grow.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

RUMOUR: Chappell Roan Headed To ‘Drag Race’ As Guest Judge
October 10, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

RUMOUR: Chappell Roan Headed To ‘Drag Race’ As Guest Judge
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag
OUTintheOPEN Festival 2024: Don’t Miss This Colourful Regional LGBT Celebration
October 10, 2024 | Staff Writers

OUTintheOPEN Festival 2024: Don’t Miss This Colourful Regional LGBT Celebration
National News News Sponsored Content Victorian News
Meet The Cast Of Drag Race Down Under Season Four
October 10, 2024 | Michael James

Meet The Cast Of Drag Race Down Under Season Four
Arts & Entertainment National News News
Clover Moore Reflects on Her Legacy & Leading Sydney’s First Minority Council
October 9, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Clover Moore Reflects on Her Legacy & Leading Sydney’s First Minority Council
New South Wales News News
Billie Eilish Regrets Opening Up About Her Sexuality
October 9, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Billie Eilish Regrets Opening Up About Her Sexuality
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Music
This Breakthrough Twice-Yearly Injection Shows 96% Efficacy Against HIV
October 8, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

This Breakthrough Twice-Yearly Injection Shows 96% Efficacy Against HIV
International News