Queer Fans Left Heartbroken As Netflix Cancels ‘Kaos’ After One Season

Netflix has cancelled KAOS, a dark comedy series based on Greek mythology, only a little over a month after its release, despite garnering over 14 million views in total and acclaim from fans.

The series follows the reimagined lives of Greek Gods in the present, where they fight for power and face family issues, as well as a fresh take on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. For those unfamiliar with the show, think Succession meets Greek mythology.

The series boasted a star studded cast with the likes of Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, Cliff Curtis, Billie Piper, David Thewlis and many more.

Kaos praised for trans visibility and queer romance

The show was praised by fans for its take on Caneus’, played by Misia Butler, queer love story, stellar performances and nuanced exploration of political themes and gender.

Despite spending four weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 charts and amassing 3.4 million views upon the second week of release, according to Forbes, the streamer giant will not renew the series for a new season for reasons yet to be stated.

Non-binary creator of the show, Charlie Covell (End of The F****** World), previously mentioned Netflix for their support of the show and had high hopes for his initial three series according to Cosmopolitan UK. Yet now, fans are left unsatisfied with a nail-biting cliffhanger end and many unresolved storylines.

Eurydice actor Aurora Perrineau announces cancellation

Fans initially found out about the series’ cancellation from Aurora Perrineau, who plays Eurydice, in a recent instagram post lamenting her time on the show.

“Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try.

When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all — every flaw, everything,” Perrinau began her heartfelt post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙰𝚞𝚛𝚘𝚛𝚊 𝙿𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚊𝚞 (@auroraperrineau)

Perrinau heavily praised Covell along with all of the cast and crew, stating “ — as if Charlie wasn’t enough. Then I learned of our directors, Georgi and Runyararo. It continued with our incredible cast. Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, our production team, and our entire crew”.

“I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged, and absolutely tragic — something entirely human” ended Perrinau.

Fans & queer community heartbroken over Kaos cancellation

Fans of the show were left upset and in disbelief, and vocalised their outrage on X, noting this is one in a long line of Netflix’s recurring pattern of axing shows, particularly queer shows (Warrior Nun, Dead Boy Detectives etc.), after one or two seasons, allowing no room for the show to find its place or grow.

“Netflix has just cancelled one of its most exciting new shows [Kaos and] made a habit of prematurely cancelling acclaimed series over the years, with the most egregious cases including The OA, Mindhunter, 1899 and Shadow and Bone…”https://t.co/HBSR9yKiYb — Cancelled on a cliffhanger ➐ (@CancelNetflix) October 9, 2024

Find it actually quite obscene to keep cancelling brilliant and innovative queer stories like KAOS and Dead Boy Detectives while giving Ryan Murphy carte blanche to continue pumping out ghoulish True Crime slop. https://t.co/PHb3JQsRzm pic.twitter.com/wVkW378OaC — Stradiboovirus 3 & Knuckles (@Stradiwhovius) October 8, 2024

Netflix cancelling a show that was slated for three seasons for the complete story is so fucking stupid. Bring back #Kaos and stop cancelling your queer shows @netflix — arabella will cry if GO doesnt happen ✨ (@ArabellaWrites1) October 8, 2024

With Netflix potentially cancelling ANOTHER show after 1 series, Bill Hader totally hit the nail on the head with this scene in Barry. If it’s true about Kaos, then it’s so disappointing as streamers aren’t giving shows any time to develop an audience.pic.twitter.com/9KzH9KO8BZ — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) October 8, 2024

This is frustrating. #KAOS⚡️ barely had time to fly. It featured an eclectic cast, incredible diversity, and a twist on Greek mythology. Season 2 would’ve been a banger. If Netflix isn’t going to allow its content to grow, give it up to another platform. It just got started! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tbcKJAh4GZ — Kit Stone (@bykitstone) October 8, 2024