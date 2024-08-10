Queer Screen’s 11th Film Extravaganza

35 new LGBTQI+ films are coming to Sydney with the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest!

From fabulously flirty rom-coms to nail-biting horror-thrillers, the Queer Screen Film Fest lineup is curating queer stories from all across the globe for your viewing pleasure.

The Film Fest also hosts the Queer Screen Pitch Off, a competition where Australian queer creatives pitch their short films as they compete for a $20,000 prize pool.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s stunning QSFF program.

The Astronaut Lovers – Queer Screen Opening Night Gala

In this steamy Argentinian film, openly gay Pedro returns home to spend a summer holiday with his cousin and some friends, including the seemingly straight Maxi.

The pair become friends, but their macho banter teeters on becoming something more as director Marco Berger keeps them – and the audience – on the romantic edge.

After winning Best Performance at the 2024 Guadalajara International Film Festival, The Astronaut Lovers is the opening screening of QSFF with an afterparty post-film on Wednesday August 28.

Videoland

An Australian 90s throwback that won Best Comedy Series at the prestigious Series Mania, Videoland follows video store clerk Hailey as she researches lesbianism by watching every sapphic film possible, with the help of her hetero BFF Tanya.

Hailey develops a crush on a customer, and soon finds herself navigating complicated friendships and misadventures. Rooted in memories of classic cinema and growing up as gay in the 90s, Videoland is a funny, charming series that’ll make you feel nostalgic.

Writer-director Jessica Smith, producer Scarlett Koehene and actor Emmanuelle Mattana will be at the August 30 screening for a Q&A.

Close to You

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page stars in Close to You, an emotionally observant drama about coming home as yourself, only to be treated like a completely different person.

After years in Toronto, Sam (Page) takes a long-dreaded trip to visit family for the first time since his transition. En route, he runs into Katherine (Hillary Baack), a high school crush, and feelings from their unresolved past begin to bubble to the surface.

Big Boys Wear It Purple Screening

This award-winning coming-of-age film follows 14-year-old Jamie, who isn’t thrilled that his cousin’s boyfriend, Dan, will be joining the cousins-only camping trip. However, Jamie begins to develop complicated feelings for Dan, and must contend with them and his macho brother at the same time.

This special screening of Big Boys is free for anyone under 26 in celebration of Wear It Purple Day, and $10 for everyone else.

Queer Screen Film Fest runs from 28 August – 1 September in Sydney, and will be available to view online from

2 – 8 September. For the full program, visit queerscreen.org.au