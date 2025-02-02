Rae White Launches Queer Kids Book All The Colours Of The Rainbow

Michael James
February 3, 2025
Rae White Launches Queer Kids Book All The Colours Of The Rainbow
Image: Image: Chloe Callistemon
Join Rae White and the team at Where The Wild Things Are for the launch of their new children’s book, All the Colours of the Rainbow.
Rae White will be there in person for book signings on the night as well as an insightful in conversation event with Sophie Beer.

All The Colours Of The Rainbow is about Jem, a kid who sometimes loves wearing yellow dresses and sometimes loves wearing blue jeans.
They feel like a girl when searching for bugs and lizards in the rain, and like a boy when running around under the sun. And when there’s a rainbow in the sky, they feel like a boy and a girl, like both and neither.

Some adults in Jem‘s life only want to see in black and white, leaving Jem confused about what choices they have, until Mum helps them with a different and wonderful way of seeing the world.When: Wednesday February 12, 6pm – 7pm

Where: Where The Wild Things Are Bookshop, 191 Boundary St, West End

