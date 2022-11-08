—

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma, has announced the birth of her first child.

Advertisement

Wilson, 42, went on to write, “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Friends and Celebrities Offer Congratulations

Friends, celebrities, and well-wishers responded with congratulations to the news.

Australian musician G Flip wrote, “Awww congrats rebel ❤️ this is awesome!!”

Paris Hilton wrote, “So happy for you love! Congratulations.”

LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign wrote, “Congrats – so happy for you and your family!”

New Zealand comedian Cal Wilson wrote, “Congratulations!! How wonderful. Welcome little Royce xx.”

Thor director Taika Waititi wrote, “yes Rebz, congrats xx.”

Denies Rumours of Engagement

This follows an Instagram story where Wilson denied rumours that she had gotten engaged to partner, Ramona Agruma.

Advertisement

This followed reports by the New York Post stating that the Pitch Perfect star and her partner were “telling everyone” at George Clooney’s Halloween party last month.

Earlier this year, In June, Wilson was outed in a Sydney Morning Herald column to much public criticism. The SMH’s actions were condemned by the Australian Press Council on October 29.