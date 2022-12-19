—

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has admitted that if it weren’t for her first onscreen kiss with a woman, she isn’t sure that she would have met her partner Ramona Agruma.

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star recently spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about kissing co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg in their upcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse.

“I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.”

Wilson Suggested Character Change

And interestingly enough, it was Wilson who suggested that Gainsbourg’s character be changed from a man to a woman.

“Originally, it was supposed to be Pierce Brosnan playing that character but then schedules didn’t align. I felt that we should open it up to a woman and they offered it to Charlotte. I don’t know why I said that but I just felt it could work.”

The Kiss That Led To Ramona

According to Wilson, the on-screen kiss with her co-star is what eventually led her to her partner, Agruma.

“That was in 2021 and then I met Ramona at the end of 2021. If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona,” she said.

“Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing.”