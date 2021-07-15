—

On Sunday, Victorian Pride Centre – the world’s second-largest LGBTQI+ community hub opened in Melbourne. There are now fresh calls for a long stalled project – an LGBTQI+ museum on Oxford Street – to be implemented.

The LGBTQI+ community has a long-standing history in Sydney. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras started in the city and attracts thousands of people worldwide every year. A permanent museum could preserve the economic and social fabric of the community.

The $50 million Victorian Pride Centre, a state-of-the-art facility in St Kilda on Fitzroy Street, where the annual pride march takes place, was funded by the Victorian Government and the City of Port Phillip.

PREVIOUS FAILED EFFORTS

In 2014, Sydney City Council had voted against Australia’s first council-run LGBTQ museum in the T2 Building on Oxford Street. The building sold in 2016 and has been empty since. The building is a perfect location on Oxford Street to house a progressive Sydney LGBTQI+ centre.

Advertisement

“Just like the Museum of Chinese Australia in Haymarket, the proposal and detailed plan came from Sydney’s Chinese community and was supported by all levels of government. The same will be required for a successful LGBTQI+ equivalent,” Greenwich said.

The Museum of Chinese Australia in Haymarket is supported by the City of Sydney and following an EOI process 13 organisations applied to take ownership of a previous library at 744 George Street.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore told Star Observer that “while there is a group of people exploring the possibility of a queer museum or space in Sydney, they have yet to develop a concrete proposal for establishing a museum and ensuring that it is viable. A member of my staff has met with the group, and we look forward to seeing the proposal develop.”

FUTURE EFFORTS

City of Sydney Labour Councillor Linda Scott is a vocal advocate for Sydney to have an LGBTQI+ museum.

Advertisement

David Polson, an HIV/AIDS activist, told Star Observer, “we’ve discovered that it’s vital that a feasibility study and a business plan is submitted to any project that is going to be considered by the council.”

Creating an exciting LGBTQI+ centre in Sydney could promote local and global artists, educating the community and broader population. Artist-in-residence programs and community events and talks could engage and foster important work.

Andrew Gorman-Murray, Professor of Geography at WSU, has written about LGBT-friendly neighbourhoods worldwide and says Sydney can learn from New York, San Francisco and Berlin who have successful LGBTQI+ museums and galleries.

“It could include exhibition spaces chronicling the history of LGBTQI+ communities, including their significant contribution to Australian life, and the personal stories of noteworthy individuals.”

In March 2021, Former High Court Justice Michael Kirby told City Hub that he wanted Sydney to have a similar space to the Victorian Pride Centre, where he is a patron.