Former All Black Campbell Johnstone on Monday became the first ex-New Zealand international rugby union male player to come out as gay.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure, I guess, the stigma surrounding that whole issue then it can actually help other people and then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks,” the 43-year-old told TVNZ network’s One News channel.

“It could possibly be one of the final pieces in the public puzzle for New Zealand sports-wise and it could be a very vital piece that just gives everyone closure,” Johnstone said, adding that he had told his family and friends before deciding to come out publicly on TV.

Living A Double Life

The All Blacks expressed their support for Johnstone’s decision to come out. “Much love and support for All Black #1056 Campbell Johnstone for having the courage to share his story and helping create a more inclusive game,” the team posted on Twitter.

Johnstone revealed that stress of keeping his sexuality hidden when he was playing led to him living a “double life”.

“Within myself, I was never comfortable with the whole concept and my dream was to be an All Black. My view of an All Black was manly, strong, possibly with a wife and kids,” Johnstone told Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry.

“It slowly starts to affect you, you know, it is hard living a double life or living a lie,” said Johnstone.

“We have a phrase in rugby saying after a game if you can look yourself in the mirror and be honest with yourself then you know you have done enough. And here I was looking in the mirror, had not been honest with my teammates, you know, and that puts a lot of pressure, and it builds up on you.”

Another Barrier Has Been Broken, Says New Zealand’s Out Gay Minister

New Zealand’s out gay Minister For Finance Grant Robertson welcomed Johnstone’s announcement.

“A big moment. And a huge thanks to Campbell Johnstone for blazing this trail. It’s important to create an inclusive environment in sport at all levels, and that starts at the top,” Robertson posted on Facebook.

“In the Black Ferns (New Zealand’s women’s rugby union team), we have had role models for the Rainbow community for some time. And now with the All Blacks, another barrier has been broken. I hope it inspires future generations to be open, happy and comfortable. There is still a long way to go but feels a very significant step. And from one prop to another, nga mihi Campbell!,” added Robertson.











