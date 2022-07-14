—

The Rupaul Drag Race franchise scored a record 11 nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards that were announced on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

RuPaul took to Instagram to thank everyone for the nominations and had a powerful message for conservative politicians in the United States pushing anti-LGBTQI laws.

“As the basic human rights of LGBTQ+ people are being threatened once again, I want to thank our peers in the Television Academy for acknowledging the achievements of the beautiful and talented souls that work in front of and behind the cameras at RuPaul’s Drag Race,” said RuPaul.

Advertisement

“We will never take for granted the platform we’ve been given to tell authentic queer stories, and pledge to do everything in our power to continue to spread light, love, and laughter,” added RuPaul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul (@rupaulofficial)

Emmy Nominations For LGBTQI Shows, Actors

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race received eight nominations including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality or Competition Program.

The franchise was also nominated for awards including nominations for Untucked and in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series category for Whatcha Packin’ hosted by Michelle Visage.

Season 14 of Drag Race US edition was one of the highest rated seasons in the franchise history. This season around five drag performers came out as transgender including Kerri Colby, Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jete, Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco and season winner Willow Pill.

Other queer shows and actors won Emmy nominations. The White Lotus earned five nominations, including for actor and gay icon Jennifer Coolidge (Supporting Actress in a Limited Series) and out gay actor Murray Bartlett (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie).

The out queer actors who have been nominated for Emmy awards, include Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building), Kate McKinnon and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), and Sarah Paulson (Impeachment).

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2022.









