The sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars wrapped up last week and this year’s winner has made herstory with their win (spoilers ahead).

This season saw Season 2 alum Kylie Sonique Love, Season 11’s Ra’Jah O’Hara and former top 3 contenders on season 7 and season 10 respectively Ginger Minj and Eureka make it to the finale.

She Stumbles, She Rises

After the judge’s critiques, RuPaul decided to give all the girls a chance to lip sync individually to Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love.

Oh my GOD!!!! I slipped on my boa and my foot got caught in my dress, I seen everything going in slow motion and what learned in gymnastics was when you fall you roll out of it, and make it look good! I love y’all so much for the support I am honored to be your new queen! TBC 👑 https://t.co/WURcyyw3jb — Kylie Sonique Love (@xoSonique) September 4, 2021

That final lip sync sent me to Chromatica 😭🚀 What’d you think? #AllStars6 #RuOClock pic.twitter.com/k0PykHxS5Q — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 3, 2021

Kylie also becomes the second trans winner ever in the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, joining Angele Anang who won the second season of Drag Race Thailand.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for 11 motherf… years,” Kylie said in her confessional after being announced the winner.

Trans Representation On Drag Race

Fans on twitter have reacted very positively to Kylie’s win, with many saying that crowning a trans woman is the step in the right direction for the show. The show over the years has been criticised over the issue of trans representation.

In 2018 RuPaul tweeted saying having trans women compete on Drag Race was the equivalent of allowing athletes to compete while on performance enhancing drugs.

The host did apologise for those remarks and has since then invited trans queens like Gia Gunn back for All Stars 4 and had Gottmik the first trans male to compete on Season 13.

Other than an appearance on the RuPaul Drag Race Christmas Special, the last time fans saw Kylie on their screens was on Season 2.

A Stellar Run

In her original season Kylie only made it to the fourth episode and did not win a mini or main challenge during her run. Despite her lackluster run, Kylie did make history at the Season 2 reunion by being the first queen to come out as trans.

On All Stars 6, Kylie consistently placed high and even won the Rumerican Horror Story challenge and beat lip sync assassin Manilla Luzon in the same episode to win $10,000.

She was eliminated for a Lady Gaga impression, she won for a Lady Gaga lip-sync 11 years later. Kylie Sonique Love's arc on #AllStars6 is one of the most impressive full-circle success stories in Drag Race history. From 9th place to 1st, a star is born, baby! pic.twitter.com/RyVSabhYQn — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 3, 2021

She also performed extremely well during the Snatch Game of Love as Dolly Parton, which was the episode she went home on in season 2.

After a stellar run on All Stars season 6, Kylie will now join Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Trinity the Tuck, Monet X Change and Shea Coulee in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.