RuPaul’s Drag Race Winner Sasha Colby Calls Out JK Rowling

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby has called out the trans-exclusionary Harry Potter series author, JK Rowling.

Colby is currently on her victory tour after winning Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Colby: Only Diva Can See Diva

In an interview with Logo, Colby was asked by host and Queer as Folk actor Johnny Sibilly, “You’re not afraid to call out transphobes, which I love… If you could give JK Rowling a piece of your mind right now, what would you tell her?”

Colby responded, “JK, So your husband left you for a t****y? That’s what this is all about, right? Child, you know what, I get it. Like how Mistress said, Dumbledore, I get it, muggle, no magic.”

“You can’t compare where you can’t compete,” Sibilly added.

“Baby, only diva can see diva. Only a goddess can see the goddess. If you’re not on my level, you can’t see me. If you’re not on my level, and I’m here,” Cobly said, raising her hand above her head, “All you see is a shadow, all you are is afraid.”

“Can I get another drink,” she concluded, raising her glass above her head.

“Amen,” Sibilly responded.

No one can do a read like @SashaColby, and her summary of J.K. Rowling on #LogoSpill with @JohnnySibilly is proof!

Watch the full episode: https://t.co/UGTvWNKwKo pic.twitter.com/Rkc7kUgLPx — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) April 27, 2023

Colby was named the winner of Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on April 14.

As she accepted the crown, Colby said, “This goes to every trans person past, present and future, because we are not going anywhere.”

Colby: I Wanted Them To See What They’re Trying To Eradicate

Talking with Entertainment Weekly about the importance of her victory and her time on the show, Colby said, “This has been bigger than me at this point, in this political climate. I told myself, while doing the finale, that this wasn’t trying to win, this was me showing these people that want to silence us and put us down and — for lack of better words — say ‘f— you’ to all of them.”

When it came to her Finale outfit, she revealed, “It was a specific choice to be naked in these times. I wanted them to see what they’re trying to eradicate. Because they’re probably eradicating it because they’re attracted to it. The only way you can feel upset with something is if it evokes a strong feeling in you. Usually, that feeling is lust hidden under hate. That’s what they’re uncomfortable with.”

In a post to Instagram after her win, she wrote, “Thank you all for your love and support. I’m still pinching myself. I genuinely am grateful and blessed… This experience was my love letter to Drag. Thank you to my friends and chosen family for helping me achieve my dream.”