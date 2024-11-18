Sam Kerr and Partner Kristie Mewis Announce They’re Pregnant

Matildas captain, Sam Kerr, has announced that she and partner, Kristie Mewis, are expecting a baby in the coming year.

Yesterday evening, the pair uploaded a collage of black and white photos to their Instagram accounts captioned “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!” which show the couple kissing, holding up an ultrasound scan, and Kerr grinning at Mewis’ bump.

Kerr and Mewis went public with their relationship during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and announced their engagement in November of last year.

Mixed Responses from Football Community

Fans and colleagues were delighted with the news, with numerous team members and other players congratulating the couple. Mewis’ team, Westham United, posted a very cute photo of a customised team jersey to celebrate the announcement.

Although a majority of the comments were positive, an unfortunate number of people made homophobic and sexist remarks, and the couple have since limited the comments of the post. They weren’t the only ones, with both the official Chelsea women’s football team and the Sky Sports Women’s Super League turning their comments off under their posts.

The backlash was so severe that Chelsea even had to make a statement on their social media, writing “homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society. It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity.”

“We fight for a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice. This is our game, our club, and our unwavering commitment: Hate will never win here. We will always stand for love, unity, and an inclusive future for football.”

It’s surprising that such vitriol is being spewed in 2024, especially in the world of women’s football, which is full of queer players.

Ironically, the announcement coincided with the start of the Stonewall campaign, Rainbow Laces, which promotes the safety and inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people in sport.