The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus said it has received hateful messages and death threats after posting a satirical music video describing how the group will “convert your children”.

The song “A Message From The Gay Community” was meant to be “tongue-in-cheek humor”, the group said. However, the line “we’ll convert your children” was taken out of context by conservatives to spew hate.

Doxxing attempts also came from members of various alt-right communities, such as followers of Alex Jones and QAnon. The bevy of hateful comments and death threats got unbearable to the point that the group, the world’s first openly gay chorus founded in 1978, had to temporarily close their office and send their staff home last week.

Vile Attacks

“We will not allow ourselves, even in the face of death threats, to retreat or bow to attempts to twist our words, meaning, self-deprecation and humour. We are thankful for the efforts of the San Francisco Police Department and law enforcement for their quick response and assistance in handling these threats,” the group added in a defiant message on its social media pages.

A Message of Equality

According to a message posted on the Chorus’s website, sfgmc.org, the song was meant to be taken as “tongue-in-cheek humour”. However, the supposed joke outraged conservative media commentators and has led to the hate and harassment of the group and its members.

The video was about teaching children tolerance and acceptance of people who are LGBTQI, but conservatives pounced upon this opportunity to twist the words and misrepresent SF Gay’s Chorus as a cult who convert children.

Advocacy group GLAAD has stood up to speak in support of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

“As a result of manipulation from anti-LGBTQ media figures, the Chorus is now facing uncalled-for and disgusting threats of violence, as well as hate and harassment, across social media.”

“As GLAAD’s Social Media Safety Index reported, hate and harassment too often goes unchecked on social media and the platforms need to act swiftly to address the hateful content directed at the Chorus, especially the threats of violence. The ugly anti-LGBTQ rhetoric just reinforces the need for LGBTQ visibility, community, and advocacy, all of which the SFGMC has exemplified in its 40+ year history,” said GLAAD.