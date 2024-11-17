Shandy X Gogo Bumhole Present Hole-Mania: A Queer Wrestling Party

Your favourite queer dance party, Shandy, is stepping into the ring of The Tivoli for a tag team triumph with drag menace Gogo Bumhole to bring you the party of the year, HOLE-MANIA!

The dance floor and the wrestling ring have finally come together in Magan-djin for an evening of DJs, drag and debauchery, as they channel the melodrama and camp aesthetics of professional wrestling (without the yucky politics & misogyny)!

The night kicks off with our community smackdown, inviting representatives from across the rainbow to fight it out and be crowned as the true HOLE MANIACS of the community: DOLLS vs TWINKS vs BEARS vs DYKES – who will win?

Competitors will face-off in feats of skill and strength including, but not limited to:

~ Beer Chuggin’

~ Ass Smackin’

~ Lube Wrestlin’

Winners will be awarded the honour of choosing the gay agenda for the year ahead!

When: December 14, 8pm – 2am

Where: The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley