Shandy X Gogo Bumhole Present Hole-Mania: A Queer Wrestling Party

Image: Image: Graphic design by Maz Devita (@rockthemazbah) Photos by James Caswell (@jaamescaswell) Altered by Star Observer
Your favourite queer dance party, Shandy, is stepping into the ring of The Tivoli for a tag team triumph with drag menace Gogo Bumhole to bring you the party of the year, HOLE-MANIA!
The dance floor and the wrestling ring have finally come together in Magan-djin for an evening of DJs, drag and debauchery, as they channel the melodrama and camp aesthetics of professional wrestling (without the yucky politics & misogyny)!
The night kicks off with our community smackdown, inviting representatives from across the rainbow to fight it out and be crowned as the true HOLE MANIACS of the community: DOLLS vs TWINKS vs BEARS vs DYKES – who will win?
Competitors will face-off in feats of skill and strength including, but not limited to:
~ Beer Chuggin’
~ Ass Smackin’
~ Lube Wrestlin’
Winners will be awarded the honour of choosing the gay agenda for the year ahead!
When: December 14, 8pm – 2am
Where: The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley
Tickets: Available Online
