Grammy-nominated singer and actor Janelle Monáe has come out as non-binary during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk.

During a conversation with hosts Jaida Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, Monáe said, “I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy.

Monáe explained the reason for making the public announcement when they did.

“Somebody said, ‘If you don’t work out the things that you need to work out first before you share with the world, then you’ll be working it out with the world.’ That’s what I didn’t want to do,” they said.

Monáe also wanted to tell their family first.

“But I was ready. I was like, ‘you know what? If they don’t love me, don’t call me asking me for no money.’ You will not get my LGBTQIA+ money,” Monáe said to laughter.

In 2018, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Monáe came out as pansexual.

At the time, they said, “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”