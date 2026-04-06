The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has announced a new global policy banning transgender women from competing in women’s snooker tournaments, effective immediately.

Under the updated rules, eligibility for women’s events is now restricted to players “assigned female at birth”. Transgender women and non-binary players are still permitted to compete in “open” competitions, which the governing body says are available to all regardless of gender identity. The WPBSA said the change is intended to “protect the integrity of the women’s game,” classifying snooker as a “gender-affected” sport.

Arguments supporting bans on transgender women in women’s sport typically claim that physiological differences linked to “male puberty” can result in retained advantages in strength, size, or endurance, even after hormone therapy. While this line of argument has been questioned scientifically, it’s hard to understand what innate advantages trans people could have at snooker.

“Our position has always been that the policy would be subject to immediate review should there be future ratified research findings or changes in guidance from appropriate sources,” wrote the WPBSA in an announcement.

“These cases and the studies relied upon as evidence have changed the landscape leading to the review,” the added, referring to the UK Supreme Court Ruling in April 2025 and the subsequent case of pool player Harriet Haynes and the English Blackball Federation in August 2025.

The policy also outlines new guidance for trans men. “A trans man player who does not use testosterone as part of male gender-affirming treatment” can compete in open and/or women’s tournaments.

Critics have been quick to condemn the move. LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups including Stonewall UK and GLAAD have spoken out against the policy, arguing it is “deeply exclusionary” and unsupported by clear evidence of competitive advantage in snooker. Stonewall said the ban “further marginalises transgender women and ignores their rights to participate in sports,” while GLAAD called for policies that better balance fairness with inclusion.

Harriet Haynes has taken to social media, describing the policy as disappointing but not unexpected. “Transgender women like me want to play the sport we love without barriers.”