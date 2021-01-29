—

Bolu Okupe, the son of openly homophobic former Nigerian Presidential spokesperson Dr Doyin Okupe, has defiantly come out as “Gay AF,” causing his farther to lament the “spiritual challenge” ahead.

The 27-year-old, who is now based in Paris, made the announcement in an Instagram post, while holding a pride flag and sporting a pair of rather tight rainbow striped shorts and showing off his ripped physique, announcing to the world “Yes, I’m gay AF”.

Okupe, in response to the post received several homophobic comments, saying the young activist would be dead should he return to Africa. While another individual wrote wrote, “We Black colored Never go against our God!! Stay with ur stupidity in France.”

Not one to miss a beat, Okupe replied, “I hope one day you will educate yourself. If not, I don’t care; you will die ignorant and on the wrong side of history,” before turning off comments.

But the 27-year-old’s father, a former special assistant on media and publicity to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, who in the past has said that homosexuality was both unbiblical and un-African, was less than impressed.

I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ ( an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) January 21, 2021

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.”

Nigeria as a county is considered one of the most dangerous for LGBTQI people. Since 1990 the threat of 14 years imprisonment and the death penalty has hung over the heads of local LGBTQI communities if caught engaging in homosexual acts. In 2014 the law that banned same-sex was signed which in turn legalized whipping and imprisonment as a sentence for women engaged in same-sex marriages, and the death penalty for men.

Okupe’s father has himself worked for former President Goodluck Jonathan, who signed the 2014 anti-LGBTQ bill into law.

Bolu also wrote on Twitter that it is “nothing new” to him for being “hated for being who you are” yet pledged he would “never disrespect any family member publicly.”