The recirculation of pictures from Barbie’s 2017 photoshoot on Twitter has led to speculations that Barbie is gay!

In the pictures, Barbie is sitting on a bed next to Aimee Song, a doll version of the designer of the apparel. They appear to be inclined towards each other and conversing. Both of them are in T-shirts that say “Love wins.” Furthermore, Song added to the speculations by creating a follow-up Twitter post that says “I am the girlfriend.” She is holding the Song doll in her hand wearing the exact same red T-shirt that says “Love wins.”

“I am so glad queer Asian kids get to grow up with [the lesbian Barbie icon],” said one comment on Twitter with 2,500 likes.

Introduced in 1959, Barbie had a boyfriend Ken Carson, who was introduced by Mattel in 1961. According to Barbie mythos, Barbie and Ken were on and off several times. In 2004, Mattel claimed that Barbie and Ken had broken up as they felt the need “to spend some quality time apart.” They were officially reunited in 2011. The 2017 viral photos of Barbie and Aimee led to a huge social media uproar.

Aimee initially released that T-shirt for Pride Month to express her support for the LGTQI community as she “really believes that love wins.” The screenshot of the same picture with its caption on Instagram explain the real purpose of the picture. The caption said, “Did you know that her exclusive T-shirts benefit different causes and non-profits? Such an inspiring initiative and fabulous few days I have spent with Aimee, she’s a doll!” The cause in question was the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQI youth.

While Barbie has not explicitly claimed that she is gay or bisexual, Mattel had previously introduced Barbie’s gay BFF in 1993. It was a special Ken doll wearing a lavender-coloured mesh shirt under a dark purple vest and a silver cock ring necklace around his neck. Due to the earring and pastel colours, this Earring Magic Barbie quickly became the best-selling Ken doll in Mattel’s history. However, there is still a hope that Mattel might introduce Barbie to a girlfriend when the world is least expecting it.