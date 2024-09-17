Survivor Australia Vs The World Is Shaping Up For An International Queer Showdown

This week Channel 10 have unveiled their new lineup of programs for 2025, including the much anticipated Survivor Australia Vs The World.

In an unusual move for the program they have also announced several cast members for the season, well in advance of its 2025 debut.

However those cast members revealed so far are some of the show’s best LGBTQIA+ icons from Australia and across the sea.

Queer icons to battle it out on Survivor Australia Vs The World

Since the reboot of Australian Survivor the iconic reality show has produced ten stellar seasons of the hit show.

Whilst early seasons of the program were criticised for a lack of diversity in many aspects, later seasons have seen a larger shift to a more inclusive cast.

This shift has lead to some discovering some incredible LGBTQIA+ players who have made their mark on the game.

Now two queer Aussie fan favourites are set to compete with other competitors from the franchise around the world. including battling against one iconic American queer icon.

Following the up front announcements this week Channel 10 revealed just three of the players that would return to battle it our in Survivor Australia Vs The World.

The players include George Mladenov, Kirby Bentley and Shonee Bowtell who will return for her fourth shot at the game.

Meanwhile Inside Survivor has confirmed that the US will be sending fan favourite Cirie Fields for her fifth shot at the title, former winner Tony Vlachos and the iconic Parvati Shallow.

These contestants will make up part of the cast that will also include contestants from New Zealand, South Africa and Holland.

Representing the queer community on screen

George, Kirby and Parvati have each made a lasting impact on the series and stand as strong independent queer representations on the program, whilst each have never competed alongside each other they all stand as fierce competitors.

How they will fare competing together on Survivor Australia Vs The World is going to be exciting to watch.

George Mladenov had an instant impact on the show when he appeared on the Brains Vs Brawn season as the loud and cut throat ‘political spin doctor.‘

Despite often being quite polarising his larger than life character attracted a large fan base.

But it wasn’t until after his appearance in the 2023 season of Heroes Vs Villains that he publicly discussed his sexuality. After competing twice and just falling short of the top prize George will be hungry for the win on this third time round.

Openly queer player Kirby Bentley appeared on the 2024 season Titans V Rebels where she was seen as a strong independent and strategically aggressive player who went head to head with eventual winner Feras.

The AWFL coach and mentor appeared on the program determined to inspire those who watched.

“I mentor Aboriginal girls and empower them and do that through sport every day. But out here, I want to inspire everyone. My Elders have gone through a huge struggle in our country and we’re always challenged but all the women I admire like my mum, my aunties, they’ve paved the way for me and I want to do the same for others.” she said.

Playing for the American team, four time player and former winner Parvati has had a very different time on and off the program.

When first appearing on Survivor back in 2006 Parvati Shallow marketed herself as a flirtatious young woman who would do whatever it took to get to the end.

Whilst she failed on her first outing she returned two years later with the same attitude, weaving her charm amongst male and female players alike, ultimately securing herself the million dollar prize.

After returning a third time in 2010 and failing to winner she later returned for the iconic fortieth season, Winners at War where she discussed her change of life as a married woman and mother, after marrying and settling down with Season nineteen contestant John Fincher.

However just four years later Parvati came out as queer, announcing in 2024 that she was dating Canadian comedian Mae Martin.

This will be her first time returning to the game as an openly queer woman and will be interesting to see how her approach changes to the competition for her iconic fifth outing on Survivor Australia Vs The World.

Survivor Australia Vs The World is currently in production and is set to air later in 2025.