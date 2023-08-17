Survivor Contestant Bret LaBelle And Partner Chris Stanley Open Up About Their 27 Year Age Gap

When it comes to their relationship and its 27-year age gap, former Survivor contestant Bret LaBelle, 49, and TikToker Chris Stanley, 23, have a message for the haters: “fuck those people.”

In an interview with Bear World Magazine, the couple opened up about their relationship.

‘You Only Live Once’

Speaking about their age difference, LaBelle shared that, at the beginning, “it just seemed like the age difference was too much of a gap.

He continued, “As we got to know each other and as the relationship formed, it got to the point where I still was worried about it, he was becoming less worried about it.

“But then, I said, well, who cares? This is working. I’ve dated enough people to know when something’s not working. When things are really going good, you’re like, fu*k it. You know? You only live once.”

LaBelle: Only We Know How We Feel About Each Other

When it comes to other people’s opinions, LaBelle explained, “When my leg was messed up, those people weren’t here taking care of me. Chris was. Only we know how we feel about each other so fu*k those people, that’s how I look at it.”

‘You Should Take Me On A Date’

The couple met online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanley first noticed LaBelle while binge-watching Survivor during quarantine.

“I watched Bret’s season and noticed that he was from Boston. I was in New Hampshire, so it wasn’t that far away. And the whole time I was like, oh, he’s so hot, he’s so handsome, he’s so everything. And then he came out and I was like, Oh my God,!! He’s gay?! I actually could have a shot!”

Stanley decided to DM LaBelle.

“I was like, ‘you should take me on a date.’ And we went on a date and then started hanging out,” he said.

In an odd twist of fate, LaBelle had already drunkenly messaged Stanley six months earlier and completely forgot.

“In my drunken stupor, I sent him a message. I don’t know what I said. I don’t remember. The next morning, I wake up and I go, Oh my God, who am I sending this message to? And I erased it.”

“We think this is a really cool story. It means that we both sought each other out at different times,” LaBelle said.