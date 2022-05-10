—

Nelson David Morena Bolanos, 25, is suspected of murdering men he met via gay dating app Grindr.

A suspected serial killer targeting gay men turned himself in to police in Bilbao, Spain, on Thursday.

Nelson David Morena Bolanos, 25, who claims he is innocent, is suspected of murdering up to 8 men he met via gay dating app Grindr.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the murders of gay men, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

A spokesperson for the Basque Country police told The Mirror, “I can confirm a man has handed himself in to police after seeing himself being alluded to in the media and WhatsApp groups. He was formally arrested after he handed himself in. We are not saying why or where he was arrested.”

Victim Who Escaped Killer Comes Forward

According to the Basque newspaper, El Correo, it was initially believed that the men had died of natural causes. However, the family of one of the victims noticed thousands of euros had been transferred out of the account, after the victim’s death. A follow-up toxicology report revealed GHB in his system.

Police have been on the lookout for Bolanos, a Columbian national, since December after a victim came forward.

The victim had escaped after Bolanos allegedly tried to strangle him. Bolanos escaped in a hurry but left behind his backpack, which contained his ID and GHB.

