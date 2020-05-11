—

As TikTokkers are finding viral fame during lockdown with a myriad of entertaining dances and mindless hours throwing ping-pong balls into cups, Australian drag artists are sharing their own versions of the “#passthebrush” internet challenge.

After the Melbourne drag community became a viral hit with their contribution to the global makeup trend, the team behind Diva Awards in Sydney assembled “the cream of the crop” in local drag performers to accept the challenge.

“Still Here. Still Strong. Be Safe!”, says the Diva Awards Team on Instagram.

Featuring a stellar lineup of Sydney’s drag superstars, if this doesn’t scream for an unforgettable series of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race Australia’, then what more proof do you need?

Support the local entertainers and check out the sensational transformations in the video below.

“So much glitter and love”.