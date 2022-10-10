—

A Sydney man appears to have stumbled upon one of the gay beats in the city and to put it mildly, he instantly turned into a ‘beat Karen’.

Recently, a local Sydney Facebook community page was the site of furious moral outrage, panic, and rage by a man who claimed he had witnessed… horror of horrors – “depraved vile acts” between men in a toilet in south east Sydney.

The online post sparked some hilarious responses, even as many incredulously appeared shocked about the existence of a gay beat in Sydney.

Kensington Park Sportsfields, popularly called the Kensington Oval, is known for its “first class cricket pitch, a site for rugby union matches, and a grandstand that provides optimum spectator facilities including public toilets, player’s facilities and a kiosk on match days.”

Be Wary Of Kensington Oval Toilet Blocks, Warns Man

“TRIGGER WARNING,” the man announced as he posted a message to the private Facebook community page called “Botany, Mascot and Surrounds”.

“Hi locals, I just wanted to warn people to be wary of Kensington Oval, especially the toilet blocks. This afternoon we took our dog for a walk in the oval and I had to use the bathroom,” said the man, setting an elaborate context for the reader, about the reason he decided to visit the toilets at Kensington Oval.

“Upon entering the toilet I witnessed 2x men committing obscene vile depraved vile acts (toilet door open) and possibly more men in the next cubicle,” the man claimed. He seemed to have let his imagination run wild, speculating about the apparently unspeakable acts that were going on in the toilets.

The Role Of Gay Beats In Sydney

His post did not go unnoticed by fellow Karens. But, other members of the group were less receptive to his dire wanings. “Be careful of what? Gay men?” one woman asked.

She shared a screenshot of the man’s post to another community Facebook group called the “Marrickville Ranting/Complaints”. She wondered if he had “accidentally” found a gay beat.

“He doesn’t know what that is. Isn’t prepared to research it, and is warning peeps to ‘be aware’ … No chance of educating these idiots. They’re all advocating calling the police,” she wrote.

“The historical beats should be honoured for the role they played in gay male life and culture in this city and others. Maybe a National Trust classification?,” another woman commented.

One gay man mused, wistfully: “I’m going to have to go to Kensington Oval tomorrow night!”





