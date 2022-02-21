—

Damien Peters (inset) was sentenced in 2002 to 21 years in prison for murdering and dismembering his boyfriends. Police rearrest Peters in 2019 after he removed his electronic tracking anklet while out on parole.

Months before the 21-year-prison term of Sydney serial killer dubbed ‘The Mutilator’ is due to expire, the NSW Supreme Court has ordered Damien Anthony Peters (53) to undergo mandatory psychiatric and psychological examinations. Peters, then 31, was held guilty of murdering and dismembering the bodies of two of his ex-boyfriends, Tereaupii ‘Andrei’ Akai (50) and Bevan James Frost (57).

Trigger Warning: This story has details of a violent murder, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The judge agreed to the State’s request to subject Peters to an interim detention order of 28 days and committed him to a correctional home for that period.

“Safety and protection of the community is the paramount consideration (under the law),” said the judge.

The court said that it was “satisfied that the risk (Peters) presents of committing a serious violent offence is unacceptable in that the seriousness of the potential harm is high given his proven capacity for extreme violence.”

The state had applied for a continuing detention order of one year for Peters, whose 21-year-prison term expires in September 2022, followed by a five-year extended supervision order.

Double Murder Within Months

Peters had stabbed his boyfriend of four years Akai in the neck before cutting up his body at their apartment in Northcott in Surry Hills, Sydney around January or February 2001. Peters flushed the organs and teeth down the toilet, dismembered Akai’s body and torso and disposed of the remains in council bins.

Police started investigating in August 2001, after a neighbour expressed concerns for Akai’s welfare as she had not seen him for months.

Police arrested and charged Peters for collecting Akai’s disability pension. Peters claimed Akai, who was on a holiday, had given him the card. At the time he was living with Frost.

On September 11, 2001, police visited Frost’s flat where they found Peters dazed and agitated. According to the police, Peters was in the process of flushing down Frost’s organs and they had found the remains of a body and torso in the bath.

A court in 2002 held Peters guilty of the double murder and sentenced him to 21 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Parole Violations

Since 2016, he was released on parole thrice but each time he was sent back to jail for violating the parole conditions.

“As demonstrated in the past in the three periods on parole, the defendant seems to be selective with what requirements he will meet and when,” said the judge.

“He has limited, if any, insight into risks associated with his drug use and no demonstrated insight into his offending for which he continues to blame his victims. I consider it is almost inevitable he will take drugs to manage his moods, refuse to comply with requirements, when it suits him, and remove his monitoring device, if he feels the monitoring is intrusive.”

